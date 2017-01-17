20th Century Fox

No superhero movie has ever been nominated for Best Picture at the Academy Awards (unless you’re talking about the real superheroes, pig farmers, in which case: Babe in 1995). It didn’t happen for The Avengers, it didn’t happen for The Incredibles, it didn’t even happen for The Dark Knight.

But ever since 2009, when the potential nominees for Best Picture went from 5 to 10, there’s typically been at least one crowd-pleasing blockbuster: Avatar, Toy Story 3, Mad Max: Fury Road. This year’s frontrunners, however, lack a single film that’s expected to crack the $200 million barrier. (The last time that happened was in 2005 when Brokeback Mountain lead the pack with $178 million.) With Oscar ratings at an eight-year low, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences might be wise to sneak in one mega-hit everybody has seen, and that selection, as impossible as it sounds, might go to Deadpool.

And if it does, Ryan Reynolds has something big planned.