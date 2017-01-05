A Look Back At The Curious Rise Of Deadpool

‘Deadpool’ Nominated For Best Screenplay By The Writer’s Guild Of America

01.05.17
The 2017 WGA Award nominees were announced Wednesday, and plucky underdog Deadpool scored a nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay. This winner winner chicken dinner is nominated alongside dramatic fare like Fences, Hidden Figures, and Nocturnal Animals, and fellow genre underdog Arrival.

The nomination isn’t entirely shocking. The Writer’s Guild previously nominated other superhero movies (The Dark Knight and Guardians Of The Galaxy), although Deadpool is certainly a rare R-rated genre pick. Maybe they were swayed by Deadpool‘s Academy Awards “for your consideration” campaign…

