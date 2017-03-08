A Look Back At The Curious Rise Of Deadpool

We just saw a teaser for Deadpool 2, but a third Deadpool movie is already being planned. Some previous rumors about that third movie have just been confirmed by producer Simon Kinberg in an interesting, lengthy interview with Deadline which contains huge spoilers about Logan we won’t mention here.

Kinberg confirmed the long-rumored X-Force movie — which has also been a priority for Ryan Reynolds — and he revealed who will lead the movie version of the team: Deadpool and Cable.

Deadpool 2 is going into production this year. Then X-Force which is a combination of Deadpool and Cable — they’re like the Black ops of the X-Men. They’re much darker and have an R-rated decibel. There are other X-Men characters coming into X-Force at different times in the comic, but it’s separate from X-Men. There is a larger architecture to tell these stories in.”

