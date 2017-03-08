We just saw a teaser for Deadpool 2, but a third Deadpool movie is already being planned. Some previous rumors about that third movie have just been confirmed by producer Simon Kinberg in an interesting, lengthy interview with Deadline which contains huge spoilers about Logan we won’t mention here.
Kinberg confirmed the long-rumored X-Force movie — which has also been a priority for Ryan Reynolds — and he revealed who will lead the movie version of the team: Deadpool and Cable.
“Deadpool 2 is going into production this year. Then X-Force which is a combination of Deadpool and Cable — they’re like the Black ops of the X-Men. They’re much darker and have an R-rated decibel. There are other X-Men characters coming into X-Force at different times in the comic, but it’s separate from X-Men. There is a larger architecture to tell these stories in.”
Ugh. Look, the reason Deadpool did well is because it’s funny and small scale. It could’ve been both those things without an R rating. Throwing an R rating on it didn’t make it successful.
The same can almost be said for Logan. The film has problems and contradicts itself 3 major times in the film, but it’s still a good film because it has an okay story and it’s small scale. It being R rated (though thanks for showing tits in both films, because who doesn’t like tits? Even commies love tits) didn’t make it successful.