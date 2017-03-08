Marvel / Fox

We just saw a teaser for Deadpool 2, but a third Deadpool movie is already being planned. Some previous rumors about that third movie have just been confirmed by producer Simon Kinberg in an interesting, lengthy interview with Deadline which contains huge spoilers about Logan we won’t mention here.

Kinberg confirmed the long-rumored X-Force movie — which has also been a priority for Ryan Reynolds — and he revealed who will lead the movie version of the team: Deadpool and Cable.