20TH CENTURY FOX

All that ball-fondling worked out, after all.

According to The Wrap, Ryan Reynolds “recently shot a scene as Deadpool” for Logan, Hugh Jackman’s final go-around as Wolverine (or so he claims). 20th Century Fox, which is distributing the film, declined to comment on the rumor, but “an individual with knowledge of the project tells The Wrap the Deadpool scene in Logan will most likely become a post-credit scene.” If true, Reynolds’ involvement is one of the worst kept secrets in Hollywood.

The Green Lantern actor (although don’t call him that) has been talking about re-teaming with his X-Men Origins: Wolverine co-star (although, again, don’t call him that) since before Deadpool was even released. “God, I hope so, that would be really nice,” Reynolds said. “It seems like he’s open to it.”