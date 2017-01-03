20TH CENTURY FOX

This might seem hard to believe, but Deadpool — a sarcastic superhero movie with ample violence, profanity, and nudity that was targeted to teenage boys who spend hours on Reddit — was the most torrented film of 2016. That’s according to TorrentFreak, which claims the Ryan Reynolds-starring project has been illegally downloaded millions of times since early February, and “even today, thousands of people are still actively sharing it.” That didn’t seem to hurt the film’s profits, though: Deadpool made nearly $800 million at the worldwide box office on only a $58 million budget. It wasn’t the only superhero movie to appear in the top 10 on TorretnFreak’s list, either — Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice and Captain America: Civil War finished in second and third place, while X-Men: Apocalypse and Suicide Squad ranked fifth and eighth, respectively.

Two movies released in 2015, Star Wars: The Force Awakens (#4) and The Revenant (#10) were also popular illegal downloads, while millions of parents taught their children that taking things without permission is acceptable by torrenting Finding Dory, which finished in ninth place. Interestingly, Disney’s similarly kid-friendly Zootopia, the third-highest grossing movie of 2016, is nowhere to be found, possibly because it’s readily available on Netflix?

Here’s the complete top-10.