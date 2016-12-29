Getty Image

In a truly tragic turn of events, Debbie Reynolds, Hollywood legend and mother of Carrie Fisher, has passed away at the age of 84. According to Variety, Reynolds reportedly suffered from a stroke on Wednesday, the day after Fisher’s death, while at the home of her son, Todd Fisher. He told Variety, “She wanted to be with Carrie.”

Reynolds and Fisher had a very close but often fraught relationship, which provided the inspiration for Fisher’s novel and the subsequent film, Postcards From The Edge. Reynolds was truly Hollywood royalty, starring in films like Singin’ In The Rain, Mother, and The Unsinkable Molly Brown (which earner her an Oscar nomination). She had received the SAG Lifetime Achievement Award in 2015. Her relationship with Eddie Fisher is the stuff of gossip legend, but more recently was known for her philanthropic work, spending 60 years helping to raise awareness and advocate for mental health care. With her trademark blonde hair and girl-next-door resolve, Reynolds will long be remembered for her work in the industry and her fascinating life.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Fisher’s daughter and Reynold’s granddaughter, Scream Queens actress Billie Lourd, and the rest of their family during this truly sad time.

