In a truly tragic turn of events, Debbie Reynolds, Hollywood legend and mother of Carrie Fisher, has passed away at the age of 84. According to Variety, Reynolds reportedly suffered from a stroke on Wednesday, the day after Fisher’s death, while at the home of her son, Todd Fisher. He told Variety, “She wanted to be with Carrie.”
Reynolds and Fisher had a very close but often fraught relationship, which provided the inspiration for Fisher’s novel and the subsequent film, Postcards From The Edge. Reynolds was truly Hollywood royalty, starring in films like Singin’ In The Rain, Mother, and The Unsinkable Molly Brown (which earner her an Oscar nomination). She had received the SAG Lifetime Achievement Award in 2015. Her relationship with Eddie Fisher is the stuff of gossip legend, but more recently was known for her philanthropic work, spending 60 years helping to raise awareness and advocate for mental health care. With her trademark blonde hair and girl-next-door resolve, Reynolds will long be remembered for her work in the industry and her fascinating life.
Our thoughts and prayers are with Fisher’s daughter and Reynold’s granddaughter, Scream Queens actress Billie Lourd, and the rest of their family during this truly sad time.
2016: “Sweep the leg.”
Best description yet. :(
Was it stroke or takotsubo?
Heartbreak is a hell of a thing.
Certainly makes you wonder… :,(
2016 is making this last week count. I’m really sad for this family, this has got to be rough on them.
But Ted Cruz is still around. Proof there is no God.,
So we go from mom saying daughter is making a recovery on Monday, to both being dead by Wednesday. I know 2016 took Castro, but the scales still seem way unbalanced.
All bets are officially off. No one is safe. This cruel fucking year is going to take everyone down with it. Young, old, healthy, sickly, all are fair game. Seriously. Are we done here?
Just like Amidala
:,(
I feel like Bill Murray in Groundhog Day right now different day same shit and now that the year is almost over it’s like it has gone into overdrive.
DONT DRIVE ANGRY!!
I don’t know why everyone is hoping 2017 will be better….they can’t truly believe it will be any different, can they?
That’s what I keep thinking. Sure, it’s interesting to look at 2016 as some sort of trend, but in all seriousness a substantial amount of famous people will be dying next year as well as every year after that.
what a twist.