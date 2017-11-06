DISNEY/21ST CENTURY FOX

The Walt Disney Company already owns fifty percent of the world (the rest is 47 percent Amazon, two percent Google, and one percent everything else). There’s Lucasfilm, Marvel Studios, ABC, ESPN, and now according to MSNBC, the House The Mouse Built is eyeing 21st Century Fox, which includes FX, Nat Geo, and the 20th Century Fox movie studio.

That’s right: Disney’s Avatar 4 starring Deadpool is legally possible.

21st Century Fox has been holding talks to sell most of the company to Walt Disney Co., leaving behind a media company tightly focused on news and sports, according to people familiar with the situation. The talks have taken place over the last few weeks and there is no certainty they will lead to a deal. The two sides are not currently talking at this very moment, but given the on again, off again nature of the talks, they could be revisited. (Via)

The potential deal would not include the Fox broadcast network (Disney already owns one of those, and as you might remember from sixth grade, monopolies are illegal), or “Fox’s sports programming assets in the belief that combining them with ESPN could be seen as anti-competitive from an antitrust standpoint,” and the sale would not include Fox News or Fox’s business channel.

But “coming this fall to theaters… Titanic but with Elsa from Frozen and Wolverine” is still on the table.

(Via CNBC)