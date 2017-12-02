Disney’s New Hit ‘Coco’ Is Ditching The 20-Minute ‘Frozen’ Short That Plays Before The Movie

#Frozen #Disney #Pixar
Trending Writer
12.02.17

Disney

There was once a time where Frozen was an unstoppable cultural entity with no real end in sight. Sure, there was a bit of “Let It Go” fatigue and all that, but Disney-Pixar have found themselves in a spot they weren’t exactly anticipating. Paying filmgoers are not happy with getting a bonus dash of Frozen in their night out.

Mashable reports that Olaf’s Frozen Adventure, a 22-minute short preceding the feature presentation, will be officially axed from Coco starting December 8. Disney recommends (according to Mashable) that theaters use the Olaf-free version to wedge in more screenings of the film.

The response to Olaf’s Frozen Adventure was not kind from critics (who didn’t get the short before Coco) and regular filmgoers alike. Responses in Mexico were strong enough that some venues elected to banish Olaf before Disney’s later relenting.

If there’s any consolation here for Disney with their very public misstep, it’s that Coco has performed well at the box office and issues with its preceding short (like its longer than a commercial-free Simpsons episode running time) can be analyzed before going forward with the next Disney-Pixar motion picture. Hopefully for the studio, they haven’t eroded the goodwill of Frozen fans for that universe’s next experience.

Here’s Amy Nicholson’s Coco review for UPROXX.

(Via Mashable)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Frozen#Disney#Pixar
TAGSCOCODISNEYFROZENOlaf's Frozen AdventurePIXAR

The RX

Miguel Makes The Case For Love On His Sultry, Immersive Album ‘War & Leisure’

Miguel Makes The Case For Love On His Sultry, Immersive Album ‘War & Leisure’

12.01.17 1 day ago 2 Comments
Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 1 month ago 9 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 1 month ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 2 months ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 2 months ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP