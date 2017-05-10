Disney's Live Action 'Aladdin' Will Star Who?

05.09.17

DIsney

Disney’s formula for turning their animated classics into warmly reviewed flesh-n-blood box office juggernauts has been a roaring success so far. An assembly line of live-action adaptations are already in motion for more of these pictures to come to life and bring something new to seemingly each Disney staple. One question tends to accompany every bit of live-action adaptation news: Yeah, but is it a musical? From the sounds of things, Guy Ritchie’s upcoming take on Aladdin is not going to abandon its musical roots.

The slo-mo punching enthusiast is currently doing the media blitz thing on behalf of his new summer offering King Arthur: Legend of the Sword and in his travels he chatted with Nerdist News Talks Back. King Arthur isn’t a musical (sadly), but Ritchie did get asked about Aladdin potentially remaining a musical once he gets his mitts on it.

“I think it’d be tough to not make [Aladdin] a musical,” said the filmmaker. “I’ve really just immersed myself into that project. So I’m still looking for cast members, we still haven’t found exactly which direction we’re going in. I’m confident that at some stage it will reveal itself to me, but right now it’s just a bit too premature.”

Another Aladdin question bubbled up elsewhere in Ritchie’s Artie-affiliated press interactions. Human charm machine Will Smith was reportedly in early talks to play the role of Genie for the Disney update. E! elected to ask Ritchie about that chatter and the Snatch director was tightlipped about the prospect. He has nothing but nice things to say about Smith, though.

“I can’t give you any updates,” said Ritchie. “I mean, I like Will Smith very much. It would make me very happy to be making it with him, but the whole thing is very exciting. I’m looking forward to it.”

No date is set for the arrival of Disney’s live-action Aladdin. Guy Ritchie’s King Arthur: Legend of the Sword opens in theaters on May 12.

(Via Nerdist)

