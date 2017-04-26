Everything We Know About Spiderman: Homecoming

Disney Invites You To Experience Lightning McQueen’s Emotional Crisis In The ‘Cars 3’ Trailer

04.26.17 42 mins ago

For a franchise that has a licence to print merchandise money, the latest Cars cinematic offering is teasing a movie that looks more like a gritty film festival entry than a cheery kids comedy that fattens Larry The Cable Guy’s wallet.

Just like the teaser that came before it, the first official trailer for Cars 3 isn’t fun and games for the Owen Wilson voiced Lightning McQueen. Disney/Pixar’s champion stock car is going through an emotional crisis about losing his place in the racing world and contemplating retirement after a horrific wreck. Oh, also McQueen’s connection to Doc Hudson, although that doesn’t really come up too much in the trailer. Here’s what Pixar’s chief creative officer John Lasseter told Entertainment Weekly about that storyline in 2016:

“Lightning McQueen, he’s awesome. We’ve got some great new characters, some great racing in it. It’s a very emotional story. It’s a little bit more akin to Cars 1, where you get into a deep emotion with him,” Lasseter said Wednesday. “It’s really a special story. It’s very emotional and his relationship with Doc Hudson, and his memory of Doc Hudson.”

The trailer does feature a blend of racing action and loads of McQueen having a think about his own mortality. Or whatever the car version of mortality is. (Motortality, presumably.) Mater pops by for a little bit for yuk-em-ups AND WEARS A COMEDY HAT FOR TRUCKS, but mainly this trailer presents itself as a sports biopic style story. Seeing as Cars has never been, ahem, the most critically adored Pixar series, this might make for a more daring take on talking cars in crisis.

Cars 3 is slated to arrive in theaters on June 16.

