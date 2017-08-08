Disney

Disney is ending its distribution deal with Netflix and launching an independent streaming service with an expected launch date of 2019. The company made the announcement during an earnings report on Tuesday.

CEO Bob Iger told CNBC’s Julia Boorstin Disney had a “good relationship” with Netflix, but decided to exercise an option to move its content off the platform. Movies to be removed include Marvel as well as Disney titles. It will also be making a “significant investment” in exclusive movies and television series for the new platform. (Via)

The new platform will be the home for all Disney movies beginning in 2019, meaning Netflix will continue to host the titles it already has, like Moana, Finding Dory, or, um, Lilo & Stitch 2: Stitch Has a Glitch, not to mention certain Marvel films and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, until then. It’s a major blow for Netflix, but great news for Disney fans. The company is notorious for its “Vault” policy, but the new service could have an unprecedentedly deep archive, with everything from cinematic classics like Beauty and the Beast and Pinocchio to early ’90s TV fare like Goof Troop and Chip ‘n Dale Rescue Rangers.

But probably not Song of the South. Never Song of the South, please…

(Via CNBC)