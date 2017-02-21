The Best VR Games Ever

Watch Disney World’s Brand New Teaser Footage Of The Planned ‘Avatar’ Rides

02.20.17

The chances of the world ever seeing Avatar 2 or Avatar 3 are seeming pretty slim at this point, as James Cameron continues to talk a lot of game that up until now he hasn’t followed up on at all. The Academy Award winning movie is one of the highest-grossing films of all time but the promise of multiple followup movies hasn’t been fulfilled — or even come close. It’s a good thing then that Disney World is here to save the day and offer up some Avatar content while fans wait for what they’ve been promised to appear.

Two Avatar-themed rides are set to open at Disney’s Florida theme park this Spring, and in advance of the grand reveal they’ve released a few teasers of what the rides will look like. The first gives a sense of what the river ride will look like, with obligatory shots of children looking at their surroundings with unfettered joy on their faces.

Whitney is a writer based in Brooklyn who doesn't let people forget she's a Boston sports fan or pass on the chance to debate pop culture, ever.

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

