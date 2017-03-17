Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

During the White House press briefing on Thursday, Sean Spicer was asked by ABC News correspondent Jonathan Karl if Donald Trump stands by his allegations that Barack Obama wiretapped Trump Tower. Spicer’s response, which contained the phrase “perpetuate a false narrative,” naturally, conjured Melissa McCarthy’s SNL impression, and Karl had a hard time keeping a straight face. Later, CNN’s Jim Acosta also struggled to conceal his frustrated smirk during a heated exchange over Trump’s wiretapping accusation.

“I think that there’s been [a] vast amount of reporting which I just detailed, about activity that was going on in the 2016 election. There was no question that there was surveillance techniques used throughout this,” Spicer said. “The president’s already been very clear that he didn’t mean specifically wire tapping, he had it in quotes.” This was too much for Don Lemon, who invoked a classic Adam Sandler comedy after playing the Spicer clip.

“Did anyone see Billy Madison?” the CNN Tonight host asked. “The game show scene? ‘Everyone in this room is dumber for having listened to that.’ I hope that you’re not dumber and I hope we are providing you some information.”