Revisiting ‘Donnie Darko’ Is A Dangerous Act Of Time-Traveling

Flower Films

This weekend, Donnie Darko will return to select theaters in a few cities for a limited re-release before expanding to other cities in the coming weeks. “Great!” you’re thinking. “I was obsessed with Donnie Darko in the early ’00s. I’ve been wanting to revisit it, and this is a perfect opportunity.” But is this is a good idea? Does Donnie Darko hold up?

Having just re-watched Donnie Darko for the first time in at least 10 years, I can answer this question definitively: Sort of. Maybe? Definitely… probably. It really depends on you. Because Donnie Darko is what it is, but I’m guessing (is this a good guess?) that you’ve changed.

First of all, I had been warned by various people over the years not to re-watch Donnie Darko. Based on my informal polling of acquaintances with Donnie Darko opinions over the years, Richard Kelly’s twisty-turny time travel mind-eff ranks among the most devalued of once-prized early ’00s cult items. (Only bands once labeled “dance punk” have fared worse.) If you’ve seen the movie, you’re probably familiar with the complaints: The story is incoherent, the ending is illogical, and Drew Barrymore gives her worst-ever performance. (That’s counting both Charlie’s Angels movies, which never required Barrymore to convincingly recite passages from Graham Greene short stories.) Kelly’s follow-up to Donnie Darko, 2007’s insane cultural satire about the apocalypse and the Iraq War and teen horniness and Justin Timberlake lip-syching to the Killers opus Southland Tales, further diminished the former wunderkind’s debut.

But what people really seem to dislike about Donnie Darko in retrospect is that at one point it felt incredibly deep, mysterious, and profound, and now might seem a little… dumb. That’s my sense anyway from the conversations I’ve had with disgruntled former Donnie heads over the years. Perhaps you can relate: Everybody has at least one thing that once commanded an incredible amount of attention and adoration. That one thing, for a short while, became part of your personality: You thought about it all the time, and you talked about it all the time. And then, for whatever reason, that one thing fell out of favor, and all of a sudden what once inspired intense adoration now elicits equally intense derision. It’s as if you feel betrayed by this thing. It’s personal. It makes you feel embarrassed for your younger self.

For a lot of people who were in their teens and early 20s in 2002, Donnie Darko was that thing.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

All that said: After re-watching Donnie Darko, I was surprised by how much I still enjoy it. The constant theorizing about this movie’s hefty portion of mumbo jumbo — tangent universes and manipulated living and manipulated dead and blah blah blah — tends to obscure how funny Donnie Darko is. A lot of the humor (the humor that lands, anyway) derives from the specificity of Kelly’s late-’80s suburban world. I don’t think I had ever heard “go with me” — a term for teenage coupledom that was still in use when I stumbled into my middle-school love life a few years later — used in a movie before Donnie Darko. And surely no film has ever depicted the phenomenon of pre-teens dance groups as vividly as the venerated Sparkle Motion crew.

The other most immediately arresting aspect of Donnie Darko are the musical sequences. As Kelly reiterated in that amazing “‘All The Things That I Have Done” scene from Southland Tales, the man knows how to cut a montage to ’80s pop-rock songs (as well as songs indebted to ’80s pop-rock). Echo & The Bunnymen’s “The Killing Moon,” The Church’s “Under The Milky Way,” Joy Division’s “Love Will Tear Us Apart” — how many unimaginative-but-still-fun DJ nights did Donnie Darko influence 15 years ago?

The first time I saw Donnie Darko, it was in a theater in Minneapolis that served food during the movie, a terrible idea that surely contributed to this place shutting down not long after. The constant flow of waiters going in and out of the screening room took me out of the film, but nothing could distract me from the “Head Over Heels” sequence. At the time, this scene represented everything I wanted out of a movie — a song I loved but hadn’t heard in years scoring a sequence that looked like a John Hughes movie directed by Martin Scorsese. Honestly, the “Head Over Heels” sequence still feels like that to me.