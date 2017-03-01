Newmarket Films

Jake Gyllenhaal is lighting up the Broadway stage currently in a revival of Sondheim’s Sunday in the Park with George in New York City, but one his greatest career milestones is returning to theaters to celebrate a special anniversary. Donnie Darko, which gave Jake his breakout film role and is still considered one of the best sci-fi cult classics, is returning to movie theaters with a special 4K restoration version to mark the movie’s 15th anniversary (or thereabouts, as it was originally released in 2001).

Of course the movie won’t be everywhere in the country, but due to how beloved it is among young movie-goers it is rightly in a solid handful of locations around the country. The full list is:

Amherst, MA – Amherst Cinema (March 5)

Austin, TX – Alamo Drafthouse Cinema: Village (March 31 and April 1)

Baton Rouge, LA – Manship Theatre (April 1)

Columbia, SC – Nickelodeon Theatre (October 31)

Columbus, OH – Gateway Film Center (Opening March 31)

Dallas, TX – Texas Theatre (March 31 and April 1)

Denver, CO – SIE FilmCenter (March 31)

Detroit, MI – Cinema Detroit (April 7)

Durham, NC – Carolina Theatre (April 15 to 17)

El Paso, TX – Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Montecillo (Opening April 7)

Honolulu, HI – Doris Duke Theatere (March 31)

Jacksonville, FL – Sleeping Giant Film Festival (TBD)

Los Angeles, CA – Cinefamily (Opening March 31)

New York, NY – Metrograph (Opening March 31)

Oklahoma City, OK – Oklahoma City Museum of Art (April 14 to April 16)

Phoenix, AZ – FilmBar (Opening March 31)

Pittsburgh, PA – Hollywood Theatre Dormont (Opening March 31)

San Francisco, CA – Roxie Theatre (Opening March 31)

Sioux Falls, SD – Indievents (April 12)

Stamford, CT – Avon Theatre (April 18)

Tucson, AZ – Loft Cinema (April 14 to April 16)

Winston-Salem, NC – a/perture cinema (April 10 to April 13)

When the movie was first released, people probably didn’t expect what they were confronted with when they signed up for what seemed like a teen movie that also had Patrick Swayze wandering around. It would be a tough film to market upon original release without the crazy plot points and dialogue, but ticket sales almost certainly weren’t helped by word of mouth after people actually saw the movie itself.

But now everybody who is a fan of the film knows in advance that some herbal assistance might help people fully appreciate the artistic work on screen. Plus, if you’re in New York, Jake’s musical run ends in April so he’ll still be bumming around before shows — maybe he’ll decide to wander the streets down to Metrograph and take in a viewing at some point!

