Newmarket Films

Be prepared for a sequel to arrive that nobody really asked for but many people probably want to happen. The director of beloved cult classic Donnie Darko is finally ready to put another story about Donnie out into the world and from the sounds of things it could be truly special. No, it’s not a remake of S. Darko, which everyone has probably forgotten was even made at this point and which original Darko director Richard Kelly is still upset about a half a decade after it was released to little or no fanfare.

In a conversation with HMV Kelly discusses a potential new, and legitimate, sequel though. Kelly says that “there’s something much bigger and more ambitious to do in that universe,” although he wouldn’t specify that ambitious idea might involve. But don’t get too excited, because the sequel might not be coming around the bend as fast as people would like. As far as a potential timeline goes, Kelly said,

“I want to make sure we’ve got the budget to do it justice and not to compromise anything. Another story in this world needs resources and we need to have that in place. I need to get my next film out of the gate and then we can go back and look at it.”

Kelly also pointed out that the way technology has improved over the years since the original release could mean great things for another story being told in this particular world since there were so many effects and digital work that could be much better in present day.

No word on whether Jake Gyllenhaal would potentially be involved in any way or not. Kelly understands where the actor’s career is at now, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t a chance. He revealed, in regards to both Jake and his co-stars Jena Malone and Seth Rogen,

“I’m so proud of both of them and so happy to see what they’ve gone on to become. Seth Rogen too. When you work with someone so early in their career you have a really great personal connection, especially me as a writer/director. You might only work together for a few weeks, but it’s there on film and it’s an incredibly intimate process. I’ll always root for them.”

The first film is still found and loved by moody, misunderstood teenagers all around the world, not to mention everyone that was once a misunderstood teenager themselves. Could a second movie achieve the same status?

(via HMV)