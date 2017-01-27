Are We Finally Getting A Space Jam Sequel?

The Director Of ‘Donnie Darko’ Is Ready To Make The Sequel You Never Knew You Needed

#Jake Gyllenhaal
01.26.17 46 mins ago

Newmarket Films

Be prepared for a sequel to arrive that nobody really asked for but many people probably want to happen. The director of beloved cult classic Donnie Darko is finally ready to put another story about Donnie out into the world and from the sounds of things it could be truly special. No, it’s not a remake of S. Darko, which everyone has probably forgotten was even made at this point and which original Darko director Richard Kelly is still upset about a half a decade after it was released to little or no fanfare.

In a conversation with HMV Kelly discusses a potential new, and legitimate, sequel though. Kelly says that “there’s something much bigger and more ambitious to do in that universe,” although he wouldn’t specify that ambitious idea might involve. But don’t get too excited, because the sequel might not be coming around the bend as fast as people would like. As far as a potential timeline goes, Kelly said,

“I want to make sure we’ve got the budget to do it justice and not to compromise anything. Another story in this world needs resources and we need to have that in place. I need to get my next film out of the gate and then we can go back and look at it.”

Kelly also pointed out that the way technology has improved over the years since the original release could mean great things for another story being told in this particular world since there were so many effects and digital work that could be much better in present day.

No word on whether Jake Gyllenhaal would potentially be involved in any way or not. Kelly understands where the actor’s career is at now, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t a chance. He revealed, in regards to both Jake and his co-stars Jena Malone and Seth Rogen,

“I’m so proud of both of them and so happy to see what they’ve gone on to become. Seth Rogen too. When you work with someone so early in their career you have a really great personal connection, especially me as a writer/director. You might only work together for a few weeks, but it’s there on film and it’s an incredibly intimate process. I’ll always root for them.”

The first film is still found and loved by moody, misunderstood teenagers all around the world, not to mention everyone that was once a misunderstood teenager themselves. Could a second movie achieve the same status?

(via HMV)

TOPICS#Jake Gyllenhaal
TAGSDONNIE DARKOJake GyllenhaalSEQUELS

Around The Web

How The ’96 VMAs Cost Van Halen Their Chance At Being More Than ’80s Greats

How The ’96 VMAs Cost Van Halen Their Chance At Being More Than ’80s Greats

01.26.17 17 hours ago 19 Comments
‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

and 01.16.17 2 weeks ago 31 Comments
The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

and 01.13.17 2 weeks ago 29 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 2 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.12.17 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP