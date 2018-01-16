Joaquin Phoenix Leads An All-Star Cast In Gus Van Sant’s ‘Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far On Foot’ Trailer

#Joaquin Phoenix
Senior Pop Culture Editor
01.16.18

It’s been 11 years since Gus Van Sant wrote and directed a movie (Paranoid Park), but based on the trailer for Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far On Foot, he hasn’t lost his Oscar-nominated touch. Based on cartoonist John Callahan’s memoir of the same name, Don’t Worry stars Joaquin Phoenix as an alcoholic who becomes a paraplegic after a drunk-driving accident. Rather than let something terrible define him, though, he seeks treatment and finds friendship with an AA group. The subject matter could be maudlin, but between Van Sant’s honest touch, Phoenix’s warts-and-all acting, and the dark humor found in Callahan’s source material, Don’t Worry is one to look out for.

Here’s the official plot summary.

After Portland slacker John Callahan (Joaquin Phoenix) nearly loses his life in a car accident, the last thing he intends to do is give up drinking. But when he reluctantly enters treatment – with encouragement from his girlfriend (Rooney Mara) and a charismatic sponsor (Jonah Hill) – Callahan discovers a gift for drawing edgy, irreverent newspaper cartoons that develop a national following and grant him a new lease on life.

Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far on Foot — which also stars Jack Black, Beth Ditto, and Carrie Brownstein and Kim Gordon (!) — opens on May 11.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Joaquin Phoenix
TAGSGUS VAN SANTjoaquin phoenixMovie TrailersDON'T WORRY HE WON'T GET FAR ON FOOT

How Music Connects Us

On Anderson East’s ‘Encore,’ An Aspiring Soul Singer Steps Into His Own

On Anderson East’s ‘Encore,’ An Aspiring Soul Singer Steps Into His Own

01.16.18 4 hours ago
Mannywellz ‘Soulfro’ Is The Independent Nigerian Pop You Need To Hear Today

Mannywellz ‘Soulfro’ Is The Independent Nigerian Pop You Need To Hear Today

01.12.18 4 days ago
Jeff Rosenstock’s Album ‘Post-’ Is The Anthemic Message Of Hope We Need To Start 2018 Off Right

Jeff Rosenstock’s Album ‘Post-’ Is The Anthemic Message Of Hope We Need To Start 2018 Off Right

01.10.18 6 days ago
Van William’s Debut Album ‘Countries’ Is One Of 2018’s First Great Folk-Rock Records

Van William’s Debut Album ‘Countries’ Is One Of 2018’s First Great Folk-Rock Records

01.09.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

01.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

12.28.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP