One of Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling’s biggest it-was-never-mentioned-in-the-books-but-it’s-canon revelations was making Albus Dumbledore gay. “Dumbledore fell in love with Grindelwald, and that added to his horror when Grindelwald showed himself to be what he was,” she explained in 2007. It meant so much to Rowling that during a script read for Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, Rowling slid a note to scriptwriter Steve Kloves asking him to get rid of a line where Dumbledore tells Harry that he “knew a girl once.”
But in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, which stars Jude Law as the Young Dumblepope and Johnny Depp as his former lover Gellert Grindelwald, the future Hogwarts headmaster’s sexuality will not be explored or even mentioned, at least “not explicitly,” according to director David Yates.
“But I think all the fans are aware of that,” he continued. “He had a very intense relationship with Grindelwald when they were young men. They fell in love with each other’s ideas, and ideology and each other.” It’s weird for Fantastic Beasts 2 to keep Dumbledore and Grindelwald’s fling subtext, considering it’s a movie about warring ex-lovers, but especially with the “all fans are aware of that” reasoning. If they’re aware, why should it be treated like a shameful secret?
Because, as we all know, a person’s sexual preferences are THE defining trait of their character.
How explicit do they want it to be? Hand holding? Making out? Sex scenes?
Him saying, “I loved him.”
I mean, that adds some layers. Dramatic heft. Not just another BFF gone bad. Christ, if men are so good at being friends why do we always end up mortal enemies with our best friends in movies?
Thats so gay that he won’t be explicitly gay in the movie
Besides being portrayed by Jude Law.
So they want Dumbledore to be played by like John Waters, and go “zzzzap!” every time he uses his wand?
Dumbledore was so not explicitly gay on the first 7 books and 8 movies, that the author had to spell it out (no pun intended) for everyone later. Now he’s basically supposed to be defined by his sexual orientation.
Not to mention this story takes place almost a century ago, when people were generally more discreet about their orientation. Unless we’re to accept that the Wizarding World has just been so woke since the 18th century.
It was my understanding that Dumbledore had feelings for Grindelwald that even he himself didn’t acknowledge or act upon at the time. I never got the impression they were in love.
