In the 1980s, America was powerless to resist the charms of Australia. Between all the koalas, Kylies and film projects of varying quality, it was an exciting time for Aussie pop culture in the States and at the novelty shop of the local mall. In 2018, a mysterious (and vaguely suspicious) trailer has dropped based off of America’s ’80s Aussie love affair. I don’t know if it’s “real,” but it sure as Silverchair teases a world where Danny f*cking McBride is the long-lost son of Crocodile Dundee.

Without much warning or fanfare, a teaser for Dundee: The Son of a Legend Returns Home has bubbled up online with McBride playing the titular son of a legend. He does a bit of knifeplay to drive home the Dundee connection and that’s mainly it with a summer 2018 arrival date being teased for the project. Here’s the synopsis being offered up by the official website.

Crocodile Dundee is back. Well, actually, he’s missing in the Outback. And the only person who might be able to find him is the loudmouthed American son no-one knew he had. Introducing Danny McBride as Brian Dundee. This son of a legend is forced to channel his Aussie roots as he embarks on the ultimate adventure in the land down under. It’s time to live up to the family name.

Let’s get right to it, shall we? There’s something suspect about this teaser. Why would a surprise Crocodile Dundee sequel/reboot of all things be kept under wraps with Cloverfield type secrecy? Are Rimfire Films (the original Dundee production company) and Screen Australia the only major producing partners for the movie? Is this official promotional photo a goof?