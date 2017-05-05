Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Oh my god, it’s the trailer for the Harry Styles movie!

You might also know it as Dunkirk, Christopher Nolan’s first film since Matthew McConaughey said “Murph” a lot in Interstellar. The World War II epic — which concerns the Dunkirk evacuation in 1940, when Belgian, Canadian, British, and French troops were surrounded by the Germany army — stars Nolan regulars Tom Hardy and Cillian Murphy, as well as Oscar nominees Kenneth Branagh and Mark Rylance and Teen Choice Award for Male Hottie winner Styles.

Dunkirk was unexpectedly slapped with a PG-13 rating (Saving Private Ryan, for comparison’s sake is rated R for “intense prolonged realistically graphic sequences of war violence,” which I’m sure Dunkirk won’t have any of), but Nolan says that fits the story he’s trying to tell. “All of my big blockbuster films have been PG-13,” the director said at CinemaCon. “It’s a rating I feel comfortable working with totally. Dunkirk is not a war film. It’s a survival story and first and foremost a suspense film… We were really trying to take a different approach and achieve intensity in a different way. I would really like lots of different types of people to get something out of the experience.”

Lots of different people, but especially One Direction fans. Anyway, Dunkirk opens on July 21, or the same day as Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets. Now there’s a double-bill.