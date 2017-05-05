Bateman VS Batman | In Theory

It’s Bombs Away In The New ‘Dunkirk’ Trailer

#Christopher Nolan
Senior Pop Culture Editor
05.05.17

Oh my god, it’s the trailer for the Harry Styles movie!

You might also know it as Dunkirk, Christopher Nolan’s first film since Matthew McConaughey said “Murph” a lot in Interstellar. The World War II epic — which concerns the Dunkirk evacuation in 1940, when Belgian, Canadian, British, and French troops were surrounded by the Germany army — stars Nolan regulars Tom Hardy and Cillian Murphy, as well as Oscar nominees Kenneth Branagh and Mark Rylance and Teen Choice Award for Male Hottie winner Styles.

Dunkirk was unexpectedly slapped with a PG-13 rating (Saving Private Ryan, for comparison’s sake is rated R for “intense prolonged realistically graphic sequences of war violence,” which I’m sure Dunkirk won’t have any of), but Nolan says that fits the story he’s trying to tell. “All of my big blockbuster films have been PG-13,” the director said at CinemaCon. “It’s a rating I feel comfortable working with totally. Dunkirk is not a war film. It’s a survival story and first and foremost a suspense film… We were really trying to take a different approach and achieve intensity in a different way. I would really like lots of different types of people to get something out of the experience.”

Lots of different people, but especially One Direction fans. Anyway, Dunkirk opens on July 21, or the same day as Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets. Now there’s a double-bill.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Christopher Nolan
TAGSChristopher NolanDunkirkMovie Trailers

Innovative Minds

The Revolutionary Programs Helping Native American Kids Chase Careers In STEM

The Revolutionary Programs Helping Native American Kids Chase Careers In STEM

05.05.17 23 mins ago
Meet The Food Lab Using Science To Understand The Joys Of Eating

Meet The Food Lab Using Science To Understand The Joys Of Eating

05.04.17 1 day ago
This ‘Drone Camp’ Is Inspiring Kids To Learn About STEM

This ‘Drone Camp’ Is Inspiring Kids To Learn About STEM

05.03.17 2 days ago
How Drone Technology Is Helping Us Better Understand The Animal Kingdom

How Drone Technology Is Helping Us Better Understand The Animal Kingdom

05.03.17 2 days ago
How STEM Jobs Are Ushering In A New Era Of Opportunity In America

How STEM Jobs Are Ushering In A New Era Of Opportunity In America

05.01.17 4 days ago 4 Comments
The Best Documentaries About Innovators In STEM

The Best Documentaries About Innovators In STEM

05.01.17 4 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP