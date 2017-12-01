Universal

Now that he’s settled his ridiculous and ridiculously entertaining feud with Tyrese (lol just kidding he never cared), Dwayne Johnson can move on to more pressing matters: telling entertaining Hulk Hogan stories, and discussing the Fast and Furious spin-off movie centered on Hobbs and Shaw. The first installment in the FF expanded universe — which opens in July 2019, nearly a year before Fast 9 — will have a “a lot of surprises,” according to The Rock.

He told Entertainment Weekly, “It’s been a challenging process because I feel like my intention from day one, when I first joined the cast, was to hopefully come in, have fun, and create a character that people will hopefully like and try to elevate the franchise. But in the process of elevating the franchise, I have always thought that in order for this to have real longevity and legs, we should spin out and create characters that can live on their own.” And if the character happens to be a bounty hunter or king, possibly of scorpions, all the better.

Johnson, who promises “big stars” for the spinoff, also said that “at the end of the day, the only thing I want to do is make a great movie for the fans. I never ever get wrapped up in the sludge of the bullsh*t that can be connected at times to a franchise. So I never get dragged into it. I never respond to any of that.”

Or to Tyrese’s texts.

(Via Entertainment Weekly)