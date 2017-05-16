10 Times Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Won The Internet

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Is Currently Leading Donald Trump In The Polls For The 2020 Election

Senior Pop Culture Editor
05.16.17 8 Comments

Getty Image

Donald Trump still has 1,344 days left in his first term as president (probably), but the Public Policy Polling is already looking ahead to the 2020 election.

Considering his 38% approval rating, and the fact that he’s openly giving away highly confidential information to the Russians, it’s not a shock that Trump isn’t doing well in the polls — what is a surprise, however, is that even his supporters are turning into Bernie supporters. According to the PPP, “Trump trails by wide margins in hypothetical match ups for reelection. He does particularly poorly against Joe Biden (54/40 deficit) and Bernie Sanders (52/39 deficit.) There’s significant defection from people who voted for Trump in November in each of those match ups — 15% of Trump voters say they’d choose Sanders over him and 14% say they’d choose Biden over him.”

Trump also trails Cory Booker, Al Franken, and noted Ballers fan Elizabeth Warren. Speaking of Ballers: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson says it’s a “real possibility” he’ll run for president; it’a also a real possibility that he’d win.

We also looked at Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s prospects if he were to run for President as a Democrat. 36% of voters see Johnson favorably to 13% with a negative view of him, although 50% of voters have no opinion about him either way. Both Democrats (38/15) and Republicans (31/17) see him positively. Johnson would lead Trump 42/37 in a prospective contest, and wins over 15% of people who supported Trump last fall. (Via)

Around The Web

TAGSdonald trumpDWAYNE THE ROCK JOHNSONthe rockTHE ROCK 2020

Innovative Minds

Meet The Young CEO Who’s Taking On Apple In The Smart Earbud Race

Meet The Young CEO Who’s Taking On Apple In The Smart Earbud Race

05.10.17 6 days ago
This Teen’s Simple Device Could Revolutionize Travel Safety

This Teen’s Simple Device Could Revolutionize Travel Safety

05.09.17 1 week ago 4 Comments
These Revolutionary Programs Are Helping Native American Kids Chase Careers In Science, Technology, And Engineering

These Revolutionary Programs Are Helping Native American Kids Chase Careers In Science, Technology, And Engineering

05.05.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Meet The Food Lab Using Science To Understand The Joys Of Eating

Meet The Food Lab Using Science To Understand The Joys Of Eating

05.04.17 2 weeks ago
This ‘Drone Camp’ Is Inspiring Kids To Learn About STEM

This ‘Drone Camp’ Is Inspiring Kids To Learn About STEM

05.03.17 2 weeks ago
How Drone Technology Is Helping Us Better Understand The Animal Kingdom

How Drone Technology Is Helping Us Better Understand The Animal Kingdom

05.03.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP