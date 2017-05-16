Donald Trump still has 1,344 days left in his first term as president (probably), but the Public Policy Polling is already looking ahead to the 2020 election.
Considering his 38% approval rating, and the fact that he’s openly giving away highly confidential information to the Russians, it’s not a shock that Trump isn’t doing well in the polls — what is a surprise, however, is that even his supporters are turning into Bernie supporters. According to the PPP, “Trump trails by wide margins in hypothetical match ups for reelection. He does particularly poorly against Joe Biden (54/40 deficit) and Bernie Sanders (52/39 deficit.) There’s significant defection from people who voted for Trump in November in each of those match ups — 15% of Trump voters say they’d choose Sanders over him and 14% say they’d choose Biden over him.”
Trump also trails Cory Booker, Al Franken, and noted Ballers fan Elizabeth Warren. Speaking of Ballers: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson says it’s a “real possibility” he’ll run for president; it’a also a real possibility that he’d win.
We also looked at Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s prospects if he were to run for President as a Democrat. 36% of voters see Johnson favorably to 13% with a negative view of him, although 50% of voters have no opinion about him either way. Both Democrats (38/15) and Republicans (31/17) see him positively. Johnson would lead Trump 42/37 in a prospective contest, and wins over 15% of people who supported Trump last fall. (Via)
From what I’ve read The Rock is not a democrat.
He’s a registered Independent and seems to be rather moderate/centrist in his political views. By Democratic standards, he’d be a Blue Dog or centrist Democrat. By Republican standards, he’d be a commie pinko America-hating liberal traitor. 15 years ago, he’d probably fit in well with Republican Party. By today’s partisan political standards, he would almost certainly have to be a Democrat.
