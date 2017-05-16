Getty Image

Donald Trump still has 1,344 days left in his first term as president (probably), but the Public Policy Polling is already looking ahead to the 2020 election.

Considering his 38% approval rating, and the fact that he’s openly giving away highly confidential information to the Russians, it’s not a shock that Trump isn’t doing well in the polls — what is a surprise, however, is that even his supporters are turning into Bernie supporters. According to the PPP, “Trump trails by wide margins in hypothetical match ups for reelection. He does particularly poorly against Joe Biden (54/40 deficit) and Bernie Sanders (52/39 deficit.) There’s significant defection from people who voted for Trump in November in each of those match ups — 15% of Trump voters say they’d choose Sanders over him and 14% say they’d choose Biden over him.”

Trump also trails Cory Booker, Al Franken, and noted Ballers fan Elizabeth Warren. Speaking of Ballers: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson says it’s a “real possibility” he’ll run for president; it’a also a real possibility that he’d win.