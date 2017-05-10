Is The Rock The Biggest Wrestling Star?

It’s A ‘Real Possibility’ That The Rock Will Run For President

Senior Pop Culture Editor
05.10.17 2 Comments

Universal Pictures

If the last few months have taught us anything, it’s that anyone can become president. But, politics notwithstanding, America deserves better than a guy whose film credits include Home Alone 2: Lost in New York and an episode of Sabrina, the Teenage Witch. Our ancestors, who fought so valiantly in the American Revolution and two World Wars, would want the Commander in Chief to be someone who embodies everything that makes the United States great. Namely, someone who’s part of the Fast and the Furious franchise.

In a wonderful profile by GQ‘s Caity Weaver, future Oscar winner Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who excels at everything he does, including wrestling, acting, and dressing up as Pikachu, revealed he’s seriously considering running for president. “A year ago, it started coming up more and more,” he said. “There was a real sense of earnestness, which made me go home and think, ‘Let me really rethink my answer and make sure I am giving an answer that is truthful and also respectful.’ I didn’t want to be flippant. ‘We’ll have three days off for a weekend! No taxes!’… I think that it’s a real possibility.”

This isn’t the first time The Rock 2020 has come up — Johnson previously said he “wouldn’t rule” politics out, because “it would be a great opportunity to help people.” He’s already secured votes from Michael Moore, Zac Efron, and noted Ballers fanatic Elizabeth Warren. Probably not Vin Diesel’s, though.

Around The Web

TAGSDWAYNE JOHNSONDWAYNE THE ROCK JOHNSONthe rockTHE ROCK 2020

Innovative Minds

This Teen’s Simple Device Could Revolutionize Travel Safety

This Teen’s Simple Device Could Revolutionize Travel Safety

05.09.17 22 hours ago 3 Comments
These Revolutionary Programs Are Helping Native American Kids Chase Careers In Science, Technology, And Engineering

These Revolutionary Programs Are Helping Native American Kids Chase Careers In Science, Technology, And Engineering

05.05.17 5 days ago 2 Comments
Meet The Food Lab Using Science To Understand The Joys Of Eating

Meet The Food Lab Using Science To Understand The Joys Of Eating

05.04.17 6 days ago
This ‘Drone Camp’ Is Inspiring Kids To Learn About STEM

This ‘Drone Camp’ Is Inspiring Kids To Learn About STEM

05.03.17 7 days ago
How Drone Technology Is Helping Us Better Understand The Animal Kingdom

How Drone Technology Is Helping Us Better Understand The Animal Kingdom

05.03.17 1 week ago
How STEM Jobs Are Ushering In A New Era Of Opportunity In America

How STEM Jobs Are Ushering In A New Era Of Opportunity In America

05.01.17 1 week ago 4 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP