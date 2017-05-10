Universal Pictures

If the last few months have taught us anything, it’s that anyone can become president. But, politics notwithstanding, America deserves better than a guy whose film credits include Home Alone 2: Lost in New York and an episode of Sabrina, the Teenage Witch. Our ancestors, who fought so valiantly in the American Revolution and two World Wars, would want the Commander in Chief to be someone who embodies everything that makes the United States great. Namely, someone who’s part of the Fast and the Furious franchise.

In a wonderful profile by GQ‘s Caity Weaver, future Oscar winner Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who excels at everything he does, including wrestling, acting, and dressing up as Pikachu, revealed he’s seriously considering running for president. “A year ago, it started coming up more and more,” he said. “There was a real sense of earnestness, which made me go home and think, ‘Let me really rethink my answer and make sure I am giving an answer that is truthful and also respectful.’ I didn’t want to be flippant. ‘We’ll have three days off for a weekend! No taxes!’… I think that it’s a real possibility.”

This isn’t the first time The Rock 2020 has come up — Johnson previously said he “wouldn’t rule” politics out, because “it would be a great opportunity to help people.” He’s already secured votes from Michael Moore, Zac Efron, and noted Ballers fanatic Elizabeth Warren. Probably not Vin Diesel’s, though.