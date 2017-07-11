Sony

You’ve definitely texted your buddies to coordinate plans more than once, double checking that you aren’t wearing the same outfit to a party or bringing the same beer. However, your conversations are probably pretty low stakes compared to the potentially film-altering communication between directors Edgar Wright and James Gunn.

In a new interview with The Washington Post, Wright explains that he and Gunn needed to touch base to make sure that they weren’t stepping on each others’ musical toes ahead of their 2017 releases. Stars, they’re just like us!

Earlier this year, before Guardians 2 had come out, I suddenly had a panic. I thought, “Oh, what if one of my Baby Driver songs are in Guardians 2?” So I texted him and we had this funny text conversation where I said: ‘Hey man, I was just panicking that some of my Baby Driver songs are in Guardians 2.’ And he goes, ‘Well, do you have any ELO?’ And I was like, ‘No. Do you have any Queen?’ He said, ‘No. Do you have any Sweet?’ And I said, ‘No. Do you have any Barry White?’ And he goes, ‘No. I was going to use a Barry White song but I didn’t.’ And I said, ‘Well, I’m using Barry White.’ Neither of us divulged what the song was… we just went back and forth, and then we figured out that neither of us were using the same songs.

Honestly, this is all pretty cute. Both films lean heavily on music as a major plot propeller and scene setter, particularly the marvelously edited Baby Driver, so it’s good to know that these two have each other’s backs. There definitely needs to be Queen in Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol 3, though.

