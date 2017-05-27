Edgar Wright And Dwayne Johnson Plot The Simon & Garfunkel Cinematic Universe That You Wish Existed

05.26.17

With the announcement of Universal’s Dark Universe, the interconnected films based on classic monsters like the Mummy and Frankenstein’s monster, it is beginning to feel like we’ve reached the absolute fever pitch of cinematic universes. As viewers struggle to keep up with Marvel, Star Wars, and DC’s endless parade of films (all of which you need to see if you want to know what’s going on), the desire for stand alone films is keenly felt.

However, Edgar Wright, the beloved director of Hot Fuzz and the upcoming Baby Driver, has a hilarious idea that may get you on board for one more franchise. With one joking tweet to director Marc Webb, Wright managed to make a franchise based on Simon & Garfunkel songs seem like a possibility. “I have ‘Baby Driver’ out in June & @MarcW has ‘The Only Living Boy In New York’ in August. Where is the ‘So Long Frank Lloyd Wright’ movie?”

However, the truly beautiful part is the talent that progressively got on board, starting with The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson, growing with Hamilton‘s Lin-Manuel Miranda calling dibs on “Cecilia,” before ending up where all good things do with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

While it’s safe to say that these films will almost certainly never exist, imagining Johnson proclaiming — grim-faced and yet still charming– “I am a rock. I am an island.” is exactly what you need tonight.

