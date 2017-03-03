A Live Action Remake Of Mulan Is On Its Way

Emily Blunt Slips Into A Familiar Outfit In The First Images From ‘Mary Poppins Returns’

new-byline-photo-andrew-husband-cropped
News & Entertainment Writer
03.03.17

Disney

Ever since Disney announced last year Emily Blunt would play the titular role in its Mary Poppins sequel, Mary Poppins Returns, the actress hasn’t been able to contain her excitement. She especially couldn’t during her Girl on the Train interview with us last October, when she expressed relief at the internet’s general approval of her casting in Julie Andrews’ “iconic role.” Yet aside from a few additional casting notices, including Lin-Manuel Miranda and Meryl Streep, Disney has kept things fairly quiet on the Mary Poppins front.

Until today, when Disney released the first official image of Blunt in costume as the magical nanny.

Disney

Along with this first look at the sequel’s red hat-wearing, blue coat-donning, magical bag that holds everything-carrying hero, Disney also released an official synopsis for the new film — along with additional casting information. Set in Depression-era London, Mary Poppins Returns focuses on the adult lives of two of the Banks children, Michael (Ben Whishaw) and Jane (Emily Mortimer), and Michael’s three kids (Pixie Davies, Nathanael Saleh and Joel Dawson). After tragedy strikes the family, Poppins returns — along with her “eccentric cousin” Topsy (Streep) and an “optimistic street lamplighter” named Jack (Miranda) — to set things right.

In addition to this principal cast, the original film’s Dick Van Dyke joins the production alongside Angela Lansbury, Julie Walters and Colin Firth. Interestingly, Firth played P.L. Travers’ sick father in the 2013 film Saving Mr. Banks, which chronicled the original film’s production and premiere.

Mary Poppins Returns drops into theaters Christmas Day 2018.

Around The Web

TAGSDISNEYEMILY BLUNTJULIE ANDREWSlin-manuel mirandaMARY POPPINSmeryl streep
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 4 days ago 2 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 2 weeks ago 11 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 4 weeks ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 1 month ago 10 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP