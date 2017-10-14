Getty Image

Eva Green is the latest actress to release an official statement condemning Harvey Weinstein and detailing her own encounter with the former Weinstein Company head. Green’s statement follows several other actresses going on the record about Weinstein, including Ashley Judd and Rose McGowan, with the allegations ranging from sexual harassment to severe accusations that include sexual assault and rape.

Green’s encounter was first alluded to during a radio interview with her mother, French actress Marlene Jobert, who stated that Weinstein “threatened to destroy her career” and followed a similar “modus operandi” to other claims against the former mogul according to The Telegraph: