Eva Green Opens Up About Her Harvey Weinstein Experience: ‘I Had To Push Him Off’

#Crime
Managing Editor, Trending
10.14.17

Getty Image

Eva Green is the latest actress to release an official statement condemning Harvey Weinstein and detailing her own encounter with the former Weinstein Company head. Green’s statement follows several other actresses going on the record about Weinstein, including Ashley Judd and Rose McGowan, with the allegations ranging from sexual harassment to severe accusations that include sexual assault and rape.

Green’s encounter was first alluded to during a radio interview with her mother, French actress Marlene Jobert, who stated that Weinstein “threatened to destroy her career” and followed a similar “modus operandi” to other claims against the former mogul according to The Telegraph:

“He was with Eva the way he was with all the others — under the pretext of a professional rendez-vous, with a scenario for him to give out, with a great role at stake. He promised them, like everyone, to promote their career in exchange for sexual favours…

“If the fat pig’s victims were able to avoid him, for revenge, he would ban (directors) from choosing her. So to react strongly, for a young actress, was also to put herself in danger, to be erased from the casting lists.

“At the time I was so so totally horrified, scandalised, that I wanted to do something, but my daughter said ‘Certainly not! You don’t know what he is capable of’.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Crime
TAGSCrimeEVA GREENHARVEY WEINSTEINSEXUAL ASSAULT

The RX

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 3 days ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 1 week ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 1 week ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 1 week ago
Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

10.05.17 1 week ago
The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

09.26.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP