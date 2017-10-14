Eva Green is the latest actress to release an official statement condemning Harvey Weinstein and detailing her own encounter with the former Weinstein Company head. Green’s statement follows several other actresses going on the record about Weinstein, including Ashley Judd and Rose McGowan, with the allegations ranging from sexual harassment to severe accusations that include sexual assault and rape.
Green’s encounter was first alluded to during a radio interview with her mother, French actress Marlene Jobert, who stated that Weinstein “threatened to destroy her career” and followed a similar “modus operandi” to other claims against the former mogul according to The Telegraph:
“He was with Eva the way he was with all the others — under the pretext of a professional rendez-vous, with a scenario for him to give out, with a great role at stake. He promised them, like everyone, to promote their career in exchange for sexual favours…
“If the fat pig’s victims were able to avoid him, for revenge, he would ban (directors) from choosing her. So to react strongly, for a young actress, was also to put herself in danger, to be erased from the casting lists.
“At the time I was so so totally horrified, scandalised, that I wanted to do something, but my daughter said ‘Certainly not! You don’t know what he is capable of’.
