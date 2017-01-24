The Most Powerful Moments From The Women's March

Ewan McGregor And Piers Morgan Are Beefing On Twitter, And Guess Who’s Getting Roasted

#Twitter
Author Profile Picture
Entertainment Editor
01.24.17 5 Comments
ewan-mcgregor_getty-resized

Getty Image

Piers Morgan has a bad habit of stepping into it on Twitter, although that seems to be how he gets attention nowadays. He was in the news just a few days ago for statements about the Women’s March, including such gems as “I’m planning a ‘Men’s March’ to protest at the creeping global emasculation of my gender by rabid feminists.” He also dismissively asserted, “Let’s be honest, ladies… today’s Women’s March is just an anti-democratic protest at Trump winning the presidency.” (His Twitter profile picture is him with Donald Trump, if you were wondering.)

Ewan McGregor wasn’t happy about some of the things Morgan said, and when he found out he was about to be interviewed by Morgan on ITV’s Good Morning Britain this morning, he said no thanks.

McGregor may be promoting T2: Trainspotting, but he doesn’t have to help anybody’s ratings if he doesn’t want to. Especially when they’ve slighted his daughters, who were at the march:

Piers Morgan was miffed at the last minute cancellation, of course, and said several things on Twitter, including:

TOPICS#Twitter
TAGSEWAN MCGREGORFIGHT FIGHT FIGHTKERFUFFLE WATCHpiers morganTwitter
Author Profile Picture
When not writing for Uproxx, Caleb likes to volunteer at the legless cat shelter and photoshop the Babadook into all of his family photos. He once resolved the question “To be or not to be?” through the clever use of General Semantics. Your mom thinks you could be more like him if you only applied yourself.

Around The Web

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

and 01.16.17 1 week ago 31 Comments
The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

and 01.13.17 2 weeks ago 29 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 2 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.12.17 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 2 weeks ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

01.05.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP