Ewan McGregor is done promoting T2: Trainspotting and (presumably) done feuding with Piers Morgan, but he’s right back at the interview circuit because season 3 of Fargo (in which he plays two brothers) premieres on FX tonight. And any time McGregor gives an interview, it seems, he’ll be reminded about playing the younger Obi-Wan Kenobi in the Star Wars prequels, sometimes to his embarrassment.
Entertainment Weekly‘s interview is no exception. Since an Obi-Wan movie has been long rumored to be a potential spin-off, they asked McGregor if he knew anything about upcoming Star Wars anthology films.
“There’s no official offer, and I haven’t met them about it or anything,” McGregor tells EW. “But I’ve always said that I’d be happy to do it if they wanted to do it. It would be a good segue between the last episode of the prequels and the new episodes. I think they’ve got films to make until the 2020s, so I don’t think it’s going to happen soon if it happens at all.”
