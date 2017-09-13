universal

It was arguably more entertaining than the movie itself: the feud between Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson in the run-up to The Fate of the Furious.

It all started when The Rock laid into an unspecified “candy ass” member of the cast on Instagram, calling him “unprofessional” and “chicken sh*t.” We later discovered he was referring to Diesel, who was often late to the set and “the crew felt Vin’s arrogance was out of control.” The xXx: Return of Xander Cage star tried to downplay the feud, saying “some things may be blown out of proportion,” but he and Johnson still reportedly needed to be separated during the press tour. Eventually, the two very bald, very muscular gentlemen “buried the hatchet” (and The Fate of the Furious made $1.2 billion at the box office), which is a shame; I was hoping to see them settle their differences in a cast-flexing competition. Oh well, there’s always The Rock vs. Tyrese.

In a since-deleted Instagram post, Tyrese Gibson, who plays Roman Pearce in the “shiny cars go zoom” franchise, wrote, “If you move forward with that #Hobbs Movie you will have purposely ignored the heart to heart moment we had in my sprinter. I don’t wanna hear from you until you remember what we talked about. I’m on your timeline cause you’re not responding to my text messages – #FastFamily is just that a family… We don’t fly solo.”

Tyrese is concerned what the rumored spinoff starring Johnson and Jason Statham would have on Fast 9, which is scheduled for release on April 19, 2019. “I have never and will never have a problem with this major movie star he’s my brother,” he continued in another plea. “I’m simply trying to reach him cause he won’t call me back about this solo #HobbsMovie. I want you to shoot it just not right now cause the #Fast9 release date has already been announced and we can’t let our loyal fans #FastFamily or our loyal fast and furious FANS down on any level from pushing the date… Didn’t you see how HUGE #Fast8 was? It’s because we announced and KEPT our release date bro.” Tyrese, who was on #TeamVin, later added, “This is not a #Rant I’m no Rock #Hater and I don’t want this #Life I love my own… I’m doing this for the #FastFamily I’m loyal and I apologize for being loyal but dammit I am.”

Please respond to Tyrese’s texts, The Rock. He’s very sad.