Fate Of the Furious, the eighth installment in the Fast and Furious franchise, opened in North America right at $100 million, which is at the low end of expectations for the movie stateside. That hardly matters, however, because where it counts — the global box office — Fate is poised to break the record of biggest opening weekend of all time.
The record for biggest global weekend of all time is currently held by Star Wars: The Force Awakens, with $529 million. Final, official numbers won’t come in for Fate of the Furious until Monday, but as it stands now, Fate is expected to amass $100 million in the United States and $430.4 million overseas, demolishing the record for biggest international opening of all time, besting Jurassic World by almost $115 million. It would also give it a $530 million global opening, beating The Force Awakens by a narrow $500,000.
Those numbers are eye-popping, especially for the eighth film in a franchise, and against all odds, this franchise seems to get bigger each time out. Worldwide, the first film only mustered $207 million and bottomed out in 2006 with the $158 million global gross of The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift. It rose incrementally from there on before Furious 7’s $1.5 billion nearly doubled the $788 million global gross of Fast & Furious 6. Furious 7 currently stands as the sixth biggest film of all time worldwide and by opening globally with over $130 million more than its predecessor, Fate of the Furious is on track to at least match the previous installment.
