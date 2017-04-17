Universal

In The Fate of the Furious, which everyone apparently saw this past weekend, Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham) is recruited by Kurt Russell’s Frank Petty as a replacement for the now evil Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel).

(Yes, there will be minor spoilers ahead.)

In Fast & Furious 6, we learn Statham’s Deckard Shaw is responsible for killing Han Lue (Sung Kang) back in The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, which has now been retrofitted to take place in-between Fast and Furious 6 and Furious 7.

So the question is, why would Dom’s crew accept Deckard as an ally so easily when he’s responsible for Han’s death? This is a question I asked The Fate of the Furious’s writer, Chris Morgan.

“You bring up a good point,” says Morgan, as I then feel pretty good about myself and my question. He continues, “And all I can tell you is this: There’s things you don’t know yet.”

Well, that’s a slightly more vague answer than I was hoping. Pressing a bit, Morgan offered up a little more, “Look, Deckard’s story has similarity to Dom’s, right?”

This is true. We learn in The Fate of the Furious that it appears Deckard was tricked by his government to do some pretty nefarious things that he might not actually be responsible for.

Morgan continues, “Dom ended up going to jail in the original film because he ended up doing violence against a guy who hurt his dad. And Deckard ended up doing the stuff for the love of his brother, right? They both have a code and they both care deeply about family. They may not react the best or the right way, but there’s a similarity in there somewhere.”

And for now, that’s all Morgan will say about that issue. Though, there does seem to be a trend in which former villains join the team – as we see in this film with Statham’s Deckard and, as Morgan mentions, Luke Evans’ Owen Shaw (Deckard’s brother). So does this mean Charlize Theron’s Cipher will be joining the team in the next movie? (Yes, she killed someone, too, but as we’ve established, that doesn’t seem to preclude future friendships.)

But, according to Morgan, it doesn’t sound like there are any plans for that, “One never knows. She is pretty dedicated to being dark, so we’ll see.”

