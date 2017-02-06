Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Fate Of The Furious revs into theaters April 14th and the newest Super Bowl spot teases even more ridiculous stunts and high octane excitement. The trailer opens with Duane “The Rock” Johnson catching a grenade out of the air and then throwing it into another room and only gets more ridiculous and awesome from there. We get a slightly longer look at the coming together of Hobbs and Deckard Shaw to fight on the same side in the newest trailer, as well as a longer cut of the submarine scene.

That scene includes Dom jumping a charger over the sub to avoid a missile, which creates plenty of questions. Letty’s exclamation of “Dom!” as the missile fires off seems to indicate that by that point in the film Toretto is potentially back with his old crew.

There’s also a brief cut of what appear to be dozens of cars falling out of a building, with not context for why, but context is unnecessary. The best part of the trailer is the final seconds as Roman ends up submerging his Lamborghini and then gets dragged out of the icy water by his door and launched into the air.

This is the eighth film in the Fast and the Furious Franchise, and the first for director F. Gary Gray, who took it as his follow-up to the hit N.W.A. biopic Straight Outta Compton. Gray’s no stranger to action films, however: His past credits include Set It Off, The Negotiator, and The Italian Job. He’s also worked with Johnson once before, on the Get Shorty sequel Be Cool. Will he keep the series’ winning streak, and escalating madness, going? We’ll find out this spring.