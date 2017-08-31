William Golding’s classic novel Lord Of The Flies is about to get another adaptation that’s sure to frustrate English teachers everywhere, but it’s also coming with quite the twist. Scott McGehee and David Siegel will write and direct the project for Warner Bros., but they’ll also be changing the characters that inhabit the story. Instead of a group of British schoolboys — military school cadets in the 1990 movie — stranded on an island after a plane crash, the new film will flip the gender and make the children all girls.
While the book has had its share of adaptations over the years, this one would be the greatest departure from the source material in terms of who populates the story and what drives them. For Siegel and McGehee, the change might seem jarring but they also seem determined to make it a faithful adaptation according to Deadline:
“We want to do a very faithful but contemporized adaptation of the book, but our idea was to do it with all girls rather than boys,” Siegel told Deadline. “It is a timeless story that is especially relevant today, with the interpersonal conflicts and bullying, and the idea of children forming a society and replicating the behavior they saw in grownups before they were marooned.”McGehee said the subject matter “is aggressively suspenseful, and taking the opportunity to tell it in a way it hasn’t been told before, with girls rather than boys, is that it shifts things in a way that might help people see the story anew. It breaks away from some of the conventions, the ways we think of boys and aggression.
See it’s because women still can’t carry their own franchise…they have to use boy names for their playtimes.