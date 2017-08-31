Shutterstock / Columbia / Continental

William Golding’s classic novel Lord Of The Flies is about to get another adaptation that’s sure to frustrate English teachers everywhere, but it’s also coming with quite the twist. Scott McGehee and David Siegel will write and direct the project for Warner Bros., but they’ll also be changing the characters that inhabit the story. Instead of a group of British schoolboys — military school cadets in the 1990 movie — stranded on an island after a plane crash, the new film will flip the gender and make the children all girls.

While the book has had its share of adaptations over the years, this one would be the greatest departure from the source material in terms of who populates the story and what drives them. For Siegel and McGehee, the change might seem jarring but they also seem determined to make it a faithful adaptation according to Deadline: