The first movie in your horny aunt’s favorite trilogy, Fifty Shades of Grey, earned $85 million at the box office during its opening weekend — that’s more than any film released in February during its first three days ever (the previous record-holder, The Passion of the Christ, made $83.8 million). At the time of the movie’s release, Paul Dergarabedian, a senior analyst at the audience measurement service Rentrak, told Forbes that between the built-in audience of people who read E.L. James’ books and curiosity-seekers in need of a seductive thrill, Fifty Shades “could be the R-rated equivalent of Twilight.” (And not just because Fifty Shades started as Twilight fan fiction.)
Yeah, about that. Here are the box office numbers for the Twilight movies:
Twilight: $393.6 million
New Moon: $709.7 million
Eclipse: $698.4 million
Breaking Dawn – Part 1: $712.2 million
Breaking Dawn – Part 2: $829.7 million
My wife owns all of the books but had no interest in seeing the movies. When I asked her why (because I was thinking it’d be a good valentine’s day deal) she said, it’s one thing for your guilty pleasure to be something you buy discreetly online and read from a kindle whenever you got a few minutes it’s another to go sit for two hours in a room full of strangers watching said guilty pleasure.
The books were fairly explicit, right? Even if they left a lot to the imagination, one could IMAGINE actual sex occurring I would assume. I went along with my wife to see this because, yeah, Valentine’s day and it’s what she wanted. I ended up sitting in a row one seat away from 3 grandmothers who came in as a group. The movie had the plot of a Lifetime movie (poor little rich guy can’t find love until he meets nice, normal girl) with an uncomfortable level of stalker behavior and some high production value Skinemax simulated sex scenes.