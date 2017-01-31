Universal Pictures

The first movie in your horny aunt’s favorite trilogy, Fifty Shades of Grey, earned $85 million at the box office during its opening weekend — that’s more than any film released in February during its first three days ever (the previous record-holder, The Passion of the Christ, made $83.8 million). At the time of the movie’s release, Paul Dergarabedian, a senior analyst at the audience measurement service Rentrak, told Forbes that between the built-in audience of people who read E.L. James’ books and curiosity-seekers in need of a seductive thrill, Fifty Shades “could be the R-rated equivalent of Twilight.” (And not just because Fifty Shades started as Twilight fan fiction.)

Yeah, about that. Here are the box office numbers for the Twilight movies: