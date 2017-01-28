Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Fifty Shades Darker has unveiled its latest teaser designed to get your parents horny and make the staff at your local Olive Garden a tad uncomfortable. Prep your paperbacks accordingly.

America’s most lucrative BDSM-y romantic drama (outside of Batman v Superman) offers up a glimpse of what “date night” means in the sequel. Much to Dakota Johnson‘s surprise, Jamie Dornan’s Dorian Grey would prefer if her dining experience occur without panties. Based on the dude’s sexual proclivities, we’re not quite sure this rate’s high on the kinkiness index, but it does get a franchise standard lip bite from Anastasia Steele. Things soon shift to the elevator, Johnson’s bathing suit area and the Zayn/Taylor cut from the soundtrack in the second half. Sex things happen and all that.

Early peeks at Fifty Shades Darker appear to promise a similar style of movie to its predecessor, but this go-around will have a few notable tweaks. For one, the cast for Darker includes some new (but familiar) faces like Kim Basinger. The film, which is due out on February 10, also sees a change in the director’s chair between entries. Grey helmer Sam Taylor-Johnson exited the series and Perfect Stranger director James Foley was chosen to take on the next two films in the franchise.