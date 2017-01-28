‘Fifty Shades Darker’ Frowns Upon Date Night Underwear In The Film’s Latest Teaser

01.28.17

Fifty Shades Darker has unveiled its latest teaser designed to get your parents horny and make the staff at your local Olive Garden a tad uncomfortable. Prep your paperbacks accordingly.

America’s most lucrative BDSM-y romantic drama (outside of Batman v Superman) offers up a glimpse of what “date night” means in the sequel. Much to Dakota Johnson‘s surprise, Jamie Dornan’s Dorian Grey would prefer if her dining experience occur without panties. Based on the dude’s sexual proclivities, we’re not quite sure this rate’s high on the kinkiness index, but it does get a franchise standard lip bite from Anastasia Steele. Things soon shift to the elevator, Johnson’s bathing suit area and the Zayn/Taylor cut from the soundtrack in the second half. Sex things happen and all that.

Early peeks at Fifty Shades Darker appear to promise a similar style of movie to its predecessor, but this go-around will have a few notable tweaks. For one, the cast for Darker includes some new (but familiar) faces like Kim Basinger. The film, which is due out on February 10, also sees a change in the director’s chair between entries. Grey helmer Sam Taylor-Johnson exited the series and Perfect Stranger director James Foley was chosen to take on the next two films in the franchise.

Dan MacRae is a bear that learned how to type and here we are. He lives in Toronto and enjoys dumb ol' PSAs.

How The ’96 VMAs Cost Van Halen Their Chance At Being More Than ’80s Greats

01.26.17 3 days ago 23 Comments
‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

and 01.16.17 2 weeks ago 31 Comments
The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

and 01.13.17 2 weeks ago 29 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 2 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.12.17 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 3 weeks ago
