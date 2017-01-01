Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The first Fifty Shades Darker trailer reminded people of the sexiness and steaminess of the first film in the series, with some majorly hot (or uncomfortable depending on your opinion or the series) elevator scenes. Not to mention the allusions to even sexier scenes that the movies and books are known for. In the latest trailer, released on New Year’s Eve, sex is the only thing the series is selling. Ana and Christian look happy enough — she even insists he’s “changing” to a friend — but danger lurks in the background.

Bella Heathcote’s new character, Leila, is introduced and as fans of the books know she’s bad news. The trailer shows Ana’s car splashed with paint and further vandalized, her and Christian possibly being followed by this new threat, and him promising in voice-over that he won’t let anything bad happen to her. All of it is backed by Taylor Swift and Zayn’s song for the movie which really gives it that extra level of sexiness, which it definitely needed. The quick shots of people in bed and walking around in masquerade masks just wouldn’t be enough to reach those heights without it.

The movie comes out February 10th, so everyone will just have to wait until then to see how steamy or dangerous (or both!) things really get.