The Most Memorable Movie Scenes Using Bowie Music

Ana Is In Danger In The New ‘Fifty Shades Darker’ Trailer

01.01.17 53 mins ago

Subscribe to UPROXX

The first Fifty Shades Darker trailer reminded people of the sexiness and steaminess of the first film in the series, with some majorly hot (or uncomfortable depending on your opinion or the series) elevator scenes. Not to mention the allusions to even sexier scenes that the movies and books are known for. In the latest trailer, released on New Year’s Eve, sex is the only thing the series is selling. Ana and Christian look happy enough — she even insists he’s “changing” to a friend — but danger lurks in the background.

Bella Heathcote’s new character, Leila, is introduced and as fans of the books know she’s bad news. The trailer shows Ana’s car splashed with paint and further vandalized, her and Christian possibly being followed by this new threat, and him promising in voice-over that he won’t let anything bad happen to her. All of it is backed by Taylor Swift and Zayn’s song for the movie which really gives it that extra level of sexiness, which it definitely needed. The quick shots of people in bed and walking around in masquerade masks just wouldn’t be enough to reach those heights without it.

The movie comes out February 10th, so everyone will just have to wait until then to see how steamy or dangerous (or both!) things really get.

TAGSfifty shades darkerFIFTY SHADES OF GREY

Around The Web

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

12.29.16 3 days ago 6 Comments
‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 1 week ago 11 Comments
The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

12.02.16 1 month ago 5 Comments
How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

and 11.30.16 1 month ago 27 Comments
Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

and 11.30.16 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP