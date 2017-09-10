The First ‘Fifty Shades Freed’ Teaser Is More Of A Dark Thriller Than An Erotic BDSM Drama

Trending Writer
09.10.17

Mileage tends to vary when it comes to the Fifty Shades film trilogy. Heck, the director of the first film in the series says she’d turn down the job today, but full points to you if America’s favorite BDSM box office juggernaut is your cup of tea. The latest installment in Universal’s cinematic adaptations of the E.L. James’ book series now has a teaser and the tone is a bit more intense thriller than S&M-y night out.

Clocking in at a tidy minute-long running time, the first teaser for Fifty Shades Freed is light on sex and heavy on Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan’s Anastasia and Christian having what appears to be a very dangerous honeymoon. There’s still flashes of foreplay and naughty stuff, but it takes a back seat in the second half to guns being drawn and knives being put to throats. We’ll have a better picture of what’s in store when the trailer proper drops in November, presumably with more drawn out snippets of Johnson biting her lip for sex reasons.

A poster featuring Dakota Johnson decked out in her Mrs. Grey wedding best also arrived on Saturday. Her back is to the camera, but not in a rude way. More of in an on-brand sort of way.

Fifty Shades Freed is slated to arrive in theaters on Valentine’s Day 2018. That means loads of time to consider your response when mom asks if you want to tag along to the movies in February.

Around The Web

TAGSdakota johnsonFifty ShadesFifty Shades FreedFIFTY SHADES OF GREY

What Unites Us

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 3 days ago 13 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 5 days ago 5 Comments
What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 2 weeks ago 7 Comments
One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

08.24.17 2 weeks ago
What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

08.22.17 3 weeks ago 4 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP