And Baby Makes Three In The Latest ‘Fifty Shades Freed’ Trailer

01.02.18 8 hours ago 5 Comments

The latest trailer for Fifty Shades Freed — the final installment in the most contractually obligated of movie trilogies — plays the hits. Literally, in the case of “Love Me Like You Do” by Ellie Goulding, but it’s also a quick summation of the previous films, Fifty Shades of Grey and Fifty Shades Darker. There’s the time Christian Grey did something demanding and Anastasia Steele was initially hesitant, but she eventually gave in and… actually, now you’re caught up.

Fifty Shades Darker finds Christian and Ana happily married and living their best domestic life by going on vacation, going on more vacations, and paying an exorbitant water bill (those steamy showers aren’t free, y’know). Everything’s hunky dory, until Ana’s crazy former boss, Jack, returns to her life. Oh yeah, and she’s pregnant. Wait, what? The trailer hilariously drops this baby bomb in the closing seconds; even Dakota Johnson looks confused by this revelation.

FIFTY SHADES

The best Twilight movie (trust me, this is going somewhere) is the last one, Breaking Dawn – Part 2, because of the battle scene. There’s nothing Fifty Shades Freed could do to top that battle in terms of insanity, but I would stick around for a post-credits epilogue where Christian and Ana’s child is now 18 years old, and he learns that his nursery was formerly Christian’s “Red Room of Pain.” That ending would be… unconventional.

Fifty Shades Freed opens on February 9.

Around The Web

TAGSFifty Shades FreedMovie Trailers

How Music Connects Us

How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

12.28.17 6 days ago 2 Comments
How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

12.28.17 6 days ago 7 Comments
All Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018, Ranked

12.27.17 7 days ago 7 Comments
How The Digital Age Impacts Eminem’s Artistic Fulfillment

How The Digital Age Impacts Eminem’s Artistic Fulfillment

12.22.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

12.22.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
Jay-Z’s Incredible ‘4:44’ Tour Is A Reminder That Intimacy Triumphs Over Celebrity

Jay-Z’s Incredible ‘4:44’ Tour Is A Reminder That Intimacy Triumphs Over Celebrity

12.20.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP