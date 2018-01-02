And Baby Makes Three In The Latest ‘Fifty Shades Freed’ Trailer

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The latest trailer for Fifty Shades Freed — the final installment in the most contractually obligated of movie trilogies — plays the hits. Literally, in the case of “Love Me Like You Do” by Ellie Goulding, but it’s also a quick summation of the previous films, Fifty Shades of Grey and Fifty Shades Darker. There’s the time Christian Grey did something demanding and Anastasia Steele was initially hesitant, but she eventually gave in and… actually, now you’re caught up.

Fifty Shades Darker finds Christian and Ana happily married and living their best domestic life by going on vacation, going on more vacations, and paying an exorbitant water bill (those steamy showers aren’t free, y’know). Everything’s hunky dory, until Ana’s crazy former boss, Jack, returns to her life. Oh yeah, and she’s pregnant. Wait, what? The trailer hilariously drops this baby bomb in the closing seconds; even Dakota Johnson looks confused by this revelation.

The best Twilight movie (trust me, this is going somewhere) is the last one, Breaking Dawn – Part 2, because of the battle scene. There’s nothing Fifty Shades Freed could do to top that battle in terms of insanity, but I would stick around for a post-credits epilogue where Christian and Ana’s child is now 18 years old, and he learns that his nursery was formerly Christian’s “Red Room of Pain.” That ending would be… unconventional.

Fifty Shades Freed opens on February 9.