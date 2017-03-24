A24

Typically, when you take part in a press day to promote a movie, it’s held somewhere like a hotel or convention center. Prior to the event, you get assigned a 10 or 15-minute window for an interview, then on the day of you show up early, check in, wait for your time slot, conduct your interview, transcribe the audio, and call it a day.

Every so often, a press day can become an event unto itself, such was the case for Free Fire, a shoot-em-up action/comedy set during the 1970s, which takes place almost entirely inside the confines of a single warehouse. For Free Fire’s press day, which was held during SXSW and put together by Fons PR, we were bussed out to the Stunt Ranch a 22-acre outdoor event space about 17 miles west of downtown Austin. What awaited us was a full-on ’70s-themed event, complete with wigs, fake mustaches, and several era-appropriate shirts and jackets, each branded with a Free Fire logo above the left shirt pocket.

The best part: This was all going to culminate into a full-scale paintball match. Anyone opting to play paintball had to sign a liability waiver (uncommon for most press days), while we passed the time zip-lining, jumping off a 30-foot tower, and having our photo taken in front of the rusted out van that would belch fireballs into the sky.

Once it was time for the paintball match, 14 journalists were split up into two teams of seven, while actor Sharlto Copley — who plays the melee-mouthed arms dealer Vern in the film — would choose one team to join, then work his way through the paintball course. He picked our side, and after seeing that we’d successfully taken out our opponents 7-0, he triumphantly proclaimed that he’d chosen the right team.

Our winning team of seven players was then split into two teams of four and three, respectively, and after a few minutes of shooting I took two paintballs in my right arm. Then I took a third right in the stomach, just as I was getting up to raise my hand, indicating I’d been hit, which would’ve allowed me the chance to safely walk off the course. In theory, anyway.

After removing all the protective gear, (gloves, helmet, coveralls, and the torso armor that did me no good in stopping the pellet-sized welt that was forming on my stomach) I decided to keep sporting the powder-blue Free Fire jacket, now covered in bursts of blue and white paint. Shortly afterwards, I got the chance to sit down with co-writer/director Ben Wheatley, Shartlo Copley, and co-star Armie Hammer to talk about how they brought their unique spin on an action movie to life.