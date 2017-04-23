New Line Cinema

The odds of getting another Friday sequel may have just gotten better if John Witherspoon is to be believed. The actor has had a few other memorable roles in his career, including The Wayans Brothers and lending his voice to The Boondocks, but most will remember him as Craig’s dad from the first three Friday films. Now, thanks to an appearance on Power 95.3, he’s attempting to spread the word about the long-rumored sequel finally coming together according to Complex:

“[Cube] said he wants to meet with me this week, but he couldn’t make it, but we’re going to meet next week to get things together,” said Witherspoon, who played Cube’s father, Willie Jones.

If there is a Last Friday, it will still likely be without Chris Tucker. The Rush Hour star shot down the idea of a return during an interview with Global Grind last year, although nothing is officially dead yet:

“I was flipping through the TV and I was watching Friday. It was a moment in time, and I was a young kid and I was laughing through the whole thing too and I was proud of that – making myself laugh. I don’t know if we can do another one. I don’t know if I can do another one because I was so young and it was a moment in time, but we’ll see,”

So it seems like it’s just a lot of wait and see at this point. But this is the second time Ice Cube has been mentioned with rumors about another Friday in the past year. That’s not too shabby. I’m still holding out hope for a sequel to Def Jam’s How To Be A Player, but Bill Bellamy won’t come out his house to talk about it.

