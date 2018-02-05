Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

During the Super Bowl, Universal teased less than a minute of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson kicking ass with one leg in Skyscraper. Now the action-triller has a full trailer, premiered by Dwayne Johnson on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon Sunday night.

Johnson plays a wounded veteran turned security consultant who has to clear his name and save his wife (Neve Campbell) and kids by making mathematically impossible jumps, uncovering the truth about the skyscraper from its developer (Chin Han), and wrangling giant animals. No, wait, that third thing is a different movie.

Universal released an official synopsis:

Global icon Dwayne Johnson leads the cast of Legendary’s Skyscraper as former FBI Hostage Rescue Team leader and U.S. war veteran Will Sawyer, who now assesses security for skyscrapers. On assignment in China he finds the tallest, safest building in the world suddenly ablaze, and he’s been framed for it. A wanted man on the run, Will must find those responsible, clear his name and somehow rescue his family who is trapped inside the building… above the fire line. Written and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber (Central Intelligence, We’re the Millers), the 3D action-thriller is produced by Beau Flynn (San Andreas, Baywatch), Johnson, Thurber and Hiram Garcia (San Andreas, Central Intelligence). Skyscraper’s executive producers are Dany Garcia (Baywatch, Ballers), Wendy Jacobson (San Andreas), Eric McLeod (Kong: Skull Island, Pirates of the Caribbean series) and Eric Hedayat (The Great Wall, Real Steel).

You can watch a one-legged man win an ass-kicking contest (spoiler?) when Skyscraper opens this July 13th, 2018.

