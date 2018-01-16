The Funniest Movie Title Translations In Japanese

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Have you ever looked up some of the titles movies in English are renamed when they’re screened overseas? For example, Thor: Ragnarok was advertised in Japan as Mighty Thor: Battle Royale, presumably both because of unfamiliarity with the word ragnarok and also to cash in on the popularity of Battle Royale, the highest-grossing Japanese-language film at the time of its release.

In the video above, Abroad in Japan summarizes some of the strangest and funniest Japanese translations of movie titles, and we have more selections below, courtesy of Bomb Arrow.

It seems to become especially complicated when a movie has sequels, such as Despicable Me, Despicable Me 2, and Despicable Me 3, which audiences in Japan know as Phantom Thief Gru and the Moon Theft, Phantom Thief Gru and the Minion Crisis, and Phantom Thief Gru and the Minion Great Escape, respectively. But perhaps the best series of sequel titles goes to the Fast & Furious franchise, with titles like these:

The Fast & The Furious in Japan is Wild Speed

2 Fast 2 Furious in Japan is Wild Speed X2

The Fast & The Furious: Tokyo Drift in Japan is Wild Speed X3: Tokyo Drift

Fast & Furious in Japan is Wild Speed MAX

Fast Five in Japan is Wild Speed Mega Max

Fast & Furious 6 in Japan is Wild Speed Euro Mission

Furious 7 in Japan is Wild Speed Sky Mission

The Fate of the Furious in Japan is Wild Speed Ice Break

