The First 'Geostorm' Trailer Has To Be Seen To Be Believed

03.08.17 1 min ago

The world is ending, and only a “stubborn but charming satellite designer” played by Gerard Butler can save us. That is a real premise. The movie exists. The first trailer is above. This is real. God bless us, everyone.

Dean Devlin, the writer of Stargate and Independence Day, is making his feature film directorial debut with Geostorm, and this is real.

After an unprecedented series of natural disasters threatened the planet, the world’s leaders came together to create an intricate network of satellites to control the global climate and keep everyone safe. But now, something has gone wrong—the system built to protect the Earth is attacking it, and it’s a race against the clock to uncover the real threat before a worldwide geostorm wipes out everything…and everyone along with it. […]

[Gerard] Butler stars as Jake, a scientist who, along with his brother, Max, played by [Jim] Sturgess, is tasked with solving the satellite program’s malfunction. [Abbie] Cornish stars as Secret Service agent Sarah Wilson; [Alexandra Maria] Lara as Ute Fassbinder, the ISS astronaut who runs the space station; [Daniel] Wu as Cheng, the Hong Kong-based supervisor for the Dutch Boy Program; with [Andy] Garcia as U.S. President Andrew Palma; and [Ed] Harris as Secretary of State Leonard Dekkom.

Amid all this geostorming (is that a word?), there’s also family drama between brothers Butler and Sturgess and an assassination plot against President Andy Garcia. PRESIDENT ANDY GARCIA. What a wonderful world.

Geostorm sharknados into theaters this October.

(Via Warner Bros. UK)

