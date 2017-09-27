Netflix/Getty

Though some dismissed Stephen King’s 1992 novel Gerald’s Game as unfilmable, director Mike Flanagan kept his aspirations film it anyway. This year, he finally succeeded, with an adaptation set to premiere on Netflix on Friday, September 29th. It tells the story of Jessie (Carla Gugino), a woman who goes out to a remote cabin with her husband, Gerald (Bruce Greenwood) to try and rekindle the romance in their marriage. The film screened at Fantastic Fest where we chatted with both Gugino and Greenwood about the unconventional and emotionally taxing process they endured bringing Gerald’s Game to the screen.

This was director Mike Flanagan’s dream project for several years now. What was it like working with him to bring it to life?

Bruce Greenwood: He was massively prepared and equally willing to let new things happen, which is not common.

Carla Gugino: You know, it’s so weird because you would imagine that he had been aware of it for a long time, and had thought about it a lot, but he was not attached to a single thing if it felt like it didn’t work. It’s really interesting, it’s very unusual. Obviously, I think it was also because we were suggesting ideas that were in keeping with telling the best version of the story possible, so there was a lot of trust. From the beginning he was like, ‘Take ownership with the script. Get in there. This is our movie, we’re all making this together,’ and it was such an intimate group doing so.

Greenwood: And he was open to confusion too, I’m realizing, if there was something we didn’t understand, or I didn’t understand in a scene –

Gugino: I understood everything. From the start. [Laughs.]

Greenwood: But if there’s something that didn’t really coalesce, didn’t really gel in the scene, that we couldn’t find, that he couldn’t adequately explain, we’d massage it and tease what his original intention was out of what was there. And we did that several times. Just tiny little things, little details that make you go ‘Oh, click, there’s the scene,’ and he was willing to experiment with that.