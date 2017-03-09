The 5 Strangest Real-Life Robots

Entertainment Editor
03.09.17

Wednesday was International Women’s Day, so Paramount released a new poster and videos for Ghost In The Shell, because robot Scarlett Johanssons with a human female brain deserve representation, too. Dove had a campaign about this.

The new promotional materials include the brief featurette above, in which Juliette Binoche points out that Johansson’s character has the ability to adapt her robot body to any situation. It goes without saying she chose to look like Scarlett Johansson in a cyberpunk catsuit, because duh. That’s a look that works for any occasion.

Paramount has also released a slew of new TV spots and a poster for the film. Most of the scenes were already seen in the first trailer or Superbowl spot or second trailer or “wake up” clip, but there’s a little bit of new footage here, like a few extra seconds of the weird character played by Michael Pitt (Boardwalk Empire). He’s playing Kuze, a new character which director Rupert Sanders has described as an amalgamation of multiple villains (probably The Puppeteer and The Laughing Man). Whatever character he’s based loosely on, Pitt is definitely making some acting choices with that voice. I want to reprogram my Garmin with it.

