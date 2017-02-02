Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Paramount Pictures has released their Super Bowl commercial for Ghost In The Shell a few days early, in case you wanted to watch a robot version of highest-grossing actress Scarlett Johansson kick guys in the chest and swan dive out of windows (we certainly wanted that, more than we ever realized).

Many of the visuals on display here were already spotted in the first trailer, and it seems like they’re trying to capture the look of the Masamune Shirow manga this is reportedly based on, even though the first two minutes of the film very much seem like an homage to the “Shelling Sequence” in the 1995 anime’s iconic opening credits instead, right down to a new arrangement of the same song by original composer Kenji Kawai.

OFFICIAL SYNOPSIS: