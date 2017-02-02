The 5 Strangest Real-Life Robots

The Super Bowl Ad For Scarlett Johansson’s ‘Ghost In The Shell’ Drops In Early

Entertainment Editor
02.02.17

Paramount Pictures has released their Super Bowl commercial for Ghost In The Shell a few days early, in case you wanted to watch a robot version of highest-grossing actress Scarlett Johansson kick guys in the chest and swan dive out of windows (we certainly wanted that, more than we ever realized).

Many of the visuals on display here were already spotted in the first trailer, and it seems like they’re trying to capture the look of the Masamune Shirow manga this is reportedly based on, even though the first two minutes of the film very much seem like an homage to the “Shelling Sequence” in the 1995 anime’s iconic opening credits instead, right down to a new arrangement of the same song by original composer Kenji Kawai.

OFFICIAL SYNOPSIS:

Based on the internationally acclaimed sci-fi manga series, Ghost in the Shell follows the Major, a special operations, one-of-a-kind human-cyborg hybrid, who leads the elite task force Section 9. Devoted to stopping the most dangerous criminals and extremists, Section 9 is faced with an enemy whose singular goal is to wipe out Hanka Robotic’s advancements in cyber technology.

