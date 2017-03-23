Getty/Great Point Media

After a violent mishap goes down during the otherwise routine finale of a reality show, host Adam Rogers (played by Josh Duhamel) has a vision: to create a new kind of reality show where contestants kill themselves for the chance of giving others a better life. A skewering of today’s media consumption, This Is Your Death is also a personal story for director Giancarlo Esposito, who co-stars as everyman Mason Washington, and credits the script, written by Noah Pink and Kenny Yakkel, with saving his life. After the film’s world premiere at SXSW last week, we got the chance to sit down with both Giancarlo Esposito and Josh Duhamel to talk about the film’s exploration of the relationship between media and human nature.

When you read the description of this movie, a game show where participants kill themselves live on TV, it was easy to assume it would’ve taken place in a near-future. Instead, it’s set in the present. How far away do you think we are from this being our evening entertainment?

Giancarlo Esposito: I don’t think we’re very far away at all. I think we’re looking for more and more jolts of adrenaline in our lives. I remember the first time I went to see boxing live. I was a real boxing fanatic, [but] when I went there I almost got sick, because I was ringside. I was watching these two guys beat the crap out of each other, and what really got me what was happening around me. The “Yeah! Yeah! Yeah!” It was like the Roman Colosseum, and it really affected me deeply. I’d never been to a boxing match up close and personal, but I really got that sense of what turns people on about it.

Josh Duhamel: Yeah, I’m the same way with MMA. Its hard for me to watch but I can’t keep myself from watching. As brutal as the fight is, I have to watch it. What is that? There’s something really primal about that.

Esposito: Really primal.

Duhamel: It goes back to the gladiators and Roman Colosseum and all that. We love to watch.

It is something that comes deep from our lizard brains.

Esposito: And I don’t think that its far away. I think we’re only going to get so much juice from that cell phone. We can watch whatever we want whenever we want. We’re going to keep looking for that adrenaline rush, so you never know what could happen. I’m hoping that this doesn’t happen, but this film is a way to sort of allow people to see where some of us are, where we could be going, and maybe side step that.