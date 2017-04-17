Getty Image

The most-decorated cast member in The Fast and the Furious — the first installment in the best film series to feature a scene where a car jumps from one skyscraper into another into another — was either Blockbuster Entertainment Award nominee Vin Diesel or Ja Rule, who won Single of the Year at the 2001 Source Hip-Hop Music Award for “Put It on Me.”

The most-decorated cast member in The Fate of the Furious, the eighth installment in the best film series to feature 28-mile runways, is either Charlize Theron, who’s been nominated for two Oscars (winning once), or Helen Mirren, who’s been nominated for four Oscars (winning once), or Ludacris, who’s been nominated for 17 Grammys (winning three times).

That’s quite an evolution — there are no Oscar winners in the seventh Police Academy movie, Mission to Moscow (which like The Fate of the Furious, also takes place in Russia). But by the time we get to the inevitable 10th Fast and the Furious film, which will probably take place in space, or soon after, there should be another Oscar winner in the cast: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

I think I’ve always known this, that the guy who used to ask wrestling fans if they could smell what he was cooking deserves the same acknowledgment that’s been bestowed to Marlon Brando, Gene Hackman, and Sidney Poitier, but I didn’t realize it until about three-fourths of the way through Fate. It’s a scene I’ve seen a million times before: The protagonist gives a speech about how everyone needs to come together to defeat the enemy, or whatever. I usually tune out whenever this happens, which explains why I don’t remember most of Buffy the Vampire Slayer‘s seventh. But during Fate, when it’s The Rock’s Luke Hobbs asking Little Nobody if he’s going to “saddle up, be a man, and save the goddamn world” (it’s normally Dominic Toretto’s job to fire up the troops, but he turned to the Dark Side), I wanted to give him a standing ovation. Though not before doing 200 squats, 100 pushups, and going back in time to pick a fight with my middle school bully. The scene works for the same reason the entire Fast and the Furious franchise works — everyone is utterly convincing in their conviction — but unlike Diesel, whose self-seriousness can be a momentum-killing drag, The Rock gives his speech with a slight wink. It’s not ironic, but he knows the kind of movie he’s in, and he ably plays the part of the superhero strongman who’s also a loving father. Like the best actors, he’s in complete control of the character.

The Rock makes me a believer, and I believe he should win an Oscar.

It’s probably not going to happen any time soon, though. Johnson’s next movies are, in some order: Baywatch (based on the corny syndicated TV show about attractive people running in slow-motion on the beach), Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (his character is named Dr. Smolder Bravestone), Rampage (adapted from the giant monsters vs. tall buildings video game), Skyscraper (more tall buildings), Shazam! (“Kneel at his feet or get crushed by his boot”), San Andreas 2 (will there be another earthquake, or maybe a monsoon this time?), Jungle Cruise (yes, like the Disneyland ride), Journey 3: From the Earth to the Moon (yes, like the MOON), and Doc Savage (the pulpiest of pulp heroes). I am going to see every one of those films, and more than likely enjoy all of them, but they’re not going to receive award show acknowledgement, except from the MTV Movie Awards. But — and, please, hear me out now — why?